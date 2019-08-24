Items for the church calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, PO Box 959, Wadesboro, N.C. 28170, brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400, Wadesboro, or emailed to ndavis@ansonrecord.com.

Aug. 28-29

• Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will host their Annual Homecoming and Revival, beginning at 10 a.m. The guest speaker for morning worship is Pastor Antonia L. Smith. Afternoon service begins at 3 p.m. with the Rev. John H. Walker of Macedonia Baptist Church in Charlotte as the guest speaker. Nightly services will be at 7 p.m. nightly, with the Rev. Eric Baker of New St. John Baptist Church in Charlotte as the speaker.

Sept. 1

• EOC in Polkton will host their Church Anniversary at 4 p.m. The speaker will be Apostle Tonya Scoffield of Charlotte. Dinner will be served.

• Family and Friends Day at Agape Fellowship will begin at 10 a.m. for morning worship. Refreshments will be served after service.

Sept. 1 & 4-5

• Piney Grove Holiness Church Annual Homecoming & Revival services begins with morning worship. Two-night Revival services will be at 7 p.m. nightly; with the Rev. Johnny F. McLendon from Fisherhill Community Baptist Church in Cheraw.

Sept. 1-6

• New Parkers Grove’s Revival will start at 3 p.m. with Pastor Eddie Maye Of Pee Dee MB.C. delivering the evening message. Weekday services begin at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Joshua Elijah Ellerbe of House Of Shiloh will be the preacher for the week.

Sept. 7

• TCIF Inc Bible College 2019 Graduation will begin at 3 p.m. at New Parkers Grove M.B.C. Preacher will be Elder Charles Ellerbe.

• TCIF Inc. Bible College’s new semester will begin at New Parkers Grove. Class Times are 10 a.m. and 11:25 a.m.; and 5:25 p.m. and 7 p.m. There is a $75 registration fee per class.

Sept. 17

• Evangelistic Outreach Center’s school classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. This semester’s focus will be “The Glory of God,” along with other classes that are available. For more information, contact Pastor Paulette Cash at 704-851-9209.

Sept. 20

• Pastors’ Night Out will be held at Parsons Grove at 5 p.m. Please RSVP to 843-910-0018 by texting your name and church by Sept. 14.

Oct. 13-15

• North Wadesboro Baptist Church is hosting a free conference with a Jewish/Christian theologian for “Jesus in the Old Testament.” The guest speaker will be Jacob Prasch of Moriel Ministries. Sunday’s conferences will be at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and Monday and Tuesday’s conference will be at 7 p.m.

Ongoing

• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, and Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery hosts “Power of the Word Youth Bible Study” each Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. All youth are invited to attend and learn how to apply the Word of God and the Power of God in their everyday lives. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.

• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.

• Voice of Evangelism, with Pastor Michael Morman, has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.

• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.

• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.

• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.

• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.

• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.

• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.

• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.

• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.

• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.