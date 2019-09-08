Items for the church calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, PO Box 959, Wadesboro, N.C. 28170, brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400, Wadesboro, or emailed to ndavis@ansonrecord.com.

Deadline is 3 p.m. the Thursday before publication. Calendar items must be complete and correct when submitted. Items must be submitted on 8½-by-11-inch (standard typing size) paper and include a contact telephone number. As the result of a change in policy, the Anson Record no longer will list prices in calendar listings, which appear as space is available. To guarantee placement or to include prices, please contact the advertising department.

Sept. 12-15

• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church is hosting a Women’s Conference. Thursday’s guest speaker will be Pastor Joletha Dockery of Bessie Chapel AME Zion at 7:30 p.m. Friday’s speaker will be Elder Kalissia Parker of Empowering Word Ministries at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s brunch will begin at 11 a.m. with Keynote Speaker Nia Broadway. The ending Sunday services will begin at 11:45 a.m. with Elder Gary Gaddy as the speaker. Everyone is invited.

Sept. 15

• West Rocky Ford Baptist Church will have their Associate Ministers’ Appreciation Service at 3 p.m. The guest pastor will be the Rev. Eddie Lee of Saron MBC in Polkton.

• Wade United Methodist Church will observe their annual Homecoming at 11 a.m. The pastor, Jimmie Furr will bring the morning message. A catering service will provide the Homecoming lunch.

• First Baptist Church-Sikes Avenue will observe their annual Homecoming and Revival. The guest speaker for Sunday’s service will be the Rev. Asa L. Bell, Jr. of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Wendell. Revival services will be at 7 p.m. nightly, and the guest speaker will be Pastor Anthony Medlock of Resurrection Life in Charlotte.

• East Rock Ford Baptist Church’s Baptist Training Union will sponsor its annual Ellen Meachem Scholarship program at 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Lillian Rorie. Dinner will be served following morning worship.

Sept. 17

• Evangelistic Outreach Center’s school classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. This semester’s focus will be “The Glory of God,” along with other classes that are available. For more information, contact Pastor Paulette Cash at 704-851-9209.

Sept. 20

• Pastors’ Night Out will be held at Parsons Grove at 5 p.m. Please RSVP to 843-910-0018 by texting your name and church by Sept. 14.

Sept. 22

• Henry Grove MBC will host their annual Men’s Day Program at 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Favbeion Melton of New Life Church in Morven.

• Morven Baptist Church will host their 136-Year Celebration & Homecoming at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Tom Kakadelis, who serves as N.C. Field Representative for Family Research Council, and former Pastor of Wadesboro First Baptist. Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall following worship. Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. All are invited.

Oct. 13-15

• North Wadesboro Baptist Church is hosting a free conference with a Jewish/Christian theologian for “Jesus in the Old Testament.” The guest speaker will be Jacob Prasch of Moriel Ministries. Sunday’s conferences will be at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and Monday and Tuesday’s conference will be at 7 p.m.

Ongoing

• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, and Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery hosts “Power of the Word Youth Bible Study” each Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. All youth are invited to attend and learn how to apply the Word of God and the Power of God in their everyday lives. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.

• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.

• Voice of Evangelism, with Pastor Michael Morman, has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.

• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.

• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.

• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.

• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.

• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.

• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.

• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.

• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.

• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.