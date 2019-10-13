Items for the church calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, PO Box 959, Wadesboro, N.C. 28170, brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400, Wadesboro, or emailed to ndavis@ansonrecord.com.

Oct. 16

• Ebenezer Presbyterian Church will celebrate their homecoming and revival services, beginning Sunday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Marilyn W. Pride. Dinner will be served immediately after morning. The afternoon service will be held at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Tia Lynch as the guest speaker. Bishop Arvester Lindsey will be the guest speaker Tuesday; Sylvia McLendon will be the guest speaker Wednesday.

Oct. 19

• Poplar Hill MBC in Polkton will host their Friends and Family Day from noon to 5 p.m.

• Divine Unity House of Restoration Ministries will be having Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Prophetess Sandra Ellerbe from New Parkers Grove. This will be an outside event, located at Divine Unity’s future Church Community Center on 109 South, Wadesboro.

Oct. 20

• Brother Tom Kakadelis will be the guest speaker at Morven Baptist Church for their 136 year celebration to the praise and worship of Jesus Christ.

Oct. 20, 22-24

• Morning Star Redeemed Church of God will host their homecoming and revival services. Sunday’s afternoon service will be at 3:30 p.m. with Elder Dayhige Wright as the guest speaker. Dinner will be served. The speaker for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday’s 7 p.m. services willl be Elder J.F. Quick from Parsons Grove MBC.

Oct. 20, 23-24

• Lakeside Holiness Church will host their homecoming and revival services. The speaker for Wednesday and Thursday’s 7 p.m. services will be the Rev. Anthony Ledbetter and the Rev. David Gaddy.

Oct. 26

• There is an Appreciation Service for Assistant Pastor Wilina Ellerbe at Rock Hill MBC at 4pm. Pastor Patricia Russell from Livingston Chapel, and Pastor Donna McNair from Fairview COG are the guest speakers. All are welcome.

Oct. 31

• Parsons Grove MBC will host Family Night at 5 p.m.

Nov. 4-8

• Parsons Grove Week of Deliverance services will be held at 7 p.m. nightly.

Nov. 9

• Rock Hill MBC will have a Fruit of the Spirit Program at 5pm. The donated prices are $10 for adults and $5 for youth. Dinner will be served.

Nov. 17-20

• Abundant Life Church, Rockingham, will host their revival at 6 p.m. Sunday night with the Rev. Tim Nail Jr. as the guest speaker. Weekday services will begin at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Tommy Bates will be the guest speaker Monday and Tuesday and Samantha McCutcheon will be the guest speaker Wednesday. The church is located at 139 School St.

Nov. 24

• Parsons Grove MBC Pre-Thanksgiving Program will be at 3 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. T.J. Horne.

Ongoing

• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, and Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery hosts “Power of the Word Youth Bible Study” each Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. All youth are invited to attend and learn how to apply the Word of God and the Power of God in their everyday lives. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.

• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.

• Voice of Evangelism, with Pastor Michael Morman, has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.

• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.

• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.

• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.

• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.

• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.

• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.

• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.

• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.

• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.