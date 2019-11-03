Items for the church calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, PO Box 959, Wadesboro, N.C. 28170, brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400, Wadesboro, or emailed to ndavis@ansonrecord.com.

Nov. 6-8

• Parsons Grove Week of Deliverance services will be held at 7 p.m. nightly.

Nov. 9

• Rock Hill MBC will have a Fruit of the Spirit Program at 5pm. The donated prices are $10 for adults and $5 for youth. Dinner will be served.

• Rocky Mount AME Zion Church will host their Annual Collard Green Sandwich Sale in Downtown Ansonville, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Nov. 10

• Mt. Pleasant MBC will host their 147th Church Anniversary at 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Nathaniel Floyd will bring the morning message, followed by dinner. The afternoon message will be given by the Rev. Nelson Barringer, pastor of Davidson Grove Baptist Church in Chesterfield.

Nov. 10-13

• Victory Temple Miracle Center will host their revival, beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. Services will begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly. All are invited.

Nov. 16

• Centenary AME Zion Church-Lilesville will host their Annual Rainbow Tea event at 3:30 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Eddie L. Davis, pastor of Community of Grace Church in Bennettsville, South Carolina.

• Thanksgiving Festival of Praise will be held at 5 p.m. at the Leak Street Cultural Center in Rockingham with “A Night of Dynamic Praise.”

Nov. 16-17

• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church is hosting a Prayer Warrior Service. Saturday’s Prayer Breakfast will begin at 10 a.m. with a 2 p.m. service following, with Prophetess Emma Moore as the guest speaker. Sunday’s service will begin at 11:45 a.m. with Elder Gary Gaddy as the guest speaker. All are invited.

Nov. 17

• West Rocky Ford will host the 37th Anniversary Celebration for the Rev. Lennon Parson Sr. at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Minister Brandon Perry, associate minister of New Parker’s Grove. Evening service will begin at 3:30 p.m. with the Rev. Melvin A. Davis, pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Columbus.

• Divine Unity House of Restoration Ministries, located at 6090 NC-109 South, Wadesboro, will be having a Men’s Day Service at 3 p.m. The Rev. Louis Blakeney, pastor of Solid Rock Baptist Church Marshville will be the guest preacher.

Nov. 17-20

• Abundant Life Church, Rockingham, will host their revival at 6 p.m. Sunday night with the Rev. Tim Nail Jr. as the guest speaker. Weekday services will begin at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Tommy Bates will be the guest speaker Monday and Tuesday and Samantha McCutcheon will be the guest speaker Wednesday. The church is located at 139 School St.

Nov. 21-22

• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church will host its “Taking It Back Crusade” at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Thursday’s guest speaker will be Pastor Cindy Wiggins from House Of Faith, and Friday’s guest speaker will be Prophetess Frances Hardison from Emmanuel Temple. All are invited.

Nov. 24

• Parsons Grove MBC Pre-Thanksgiving Program will be at 3 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. T.J. Horne.

• New Life Ministries Pentecostal is hosting Community Singing at 5 p.m. The special guest will be DJ Woodie and Alexandria Brooks. Local singers are invited. Please contact Pastor Randy Brooks at 704-690-4900. All are invited.

Nov. 29 & Dec. 1

• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church will host its Pastoral Celebration. Friday’s service will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Ludd from Morning Star Baptist, Patrick as the guest speaker. Sunday’s service will begin at 4 p.m. with Pastor Sonya Ellerbe from United Christian Fellowship Church INC. Salisbury as the guest speaker. All are invited.

Ongoing

• New Life Ministries Pentecostal is offering in-home prayer meeting. Those interested can also call in prayer requests to Linda Mitchell at 704-270-4021 or Pastor Randy Brooks at 704-690-4900.

• New Life Ministries Pentecostal hosts noonday prayer every Wednesday. Those interested can also call in prayer requests to Linda Mitchell at 704-270-4021 or Pastor Randy Brooks at 704-690-4900.

• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, and Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery hosts “Power of the Word Youth Bible Study” each Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. All youth are invited to attend and learn how to apply the Word of God and the Power of God in their everyday lives. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.

• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.

• Voice of Evangelism, with Pastor Michael Morman, has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.

• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.

• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.

• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.

• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.

• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.

• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.

• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.

• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.

• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.