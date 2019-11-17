Items for the church calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, PO Box 959, Wadesboro, N.C. 28170, brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400, Wadesboro, or emailed to ndavis@ansonrecord.com.
Nov. 24
• Parsons Grove MBC Pre-Thanksgiving Program will be at 3 p.m. The speaker will be the Rev. T.J. Horne.
• New Life Ministries Pentecostal is hosting Community Singing at 5 p.m. The special guest will be DJ Woodie and Alexandria Brooks. Local singers are invited. Please contact Pastor Randy Brooks at 704-690-4900. All are invited.
Nov. 28
THANKSGIVING
Nov. 29 & Dec. 1
• Johnson Chapel Holiness Church will host its Pastoral Celebration. Friday’s service will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Ludd from Morning Star Baptist, Patrick as the guest speaker. Sunday’s service will begin at 4 p.m. with Pastor Sonya Ellerbe from United Christian Fellowship Church INC. Salisbury as the guest speaker. All are invited.
Ongoing
• New Life Ministries Pentecostal is offering in-home prayer meeting. Those interested can also call in prayer requests to Linda Mitchell at 704-270-4021 or Pastor Randy Brooks at 704-690-4900.
• New Life Ministries Pentecostal hosts noonday prayer every Wednesday. Those interested can also call in prayer requests to Linda Mitchell at 704-270-4021 or Pastor Randy Brooks at 704-690-4900.
• The Church of God of Prophecy, 8477 U.S. 52 in Morven, and Youth Pastor Dannie Montgomery hosts “Power of the Word Youth Bible Study” each Wednesday night from 6-7 p.m. All youth are invited to attend and learn how to apply the Word of God and the Power of God in their everyday lives. Adult Bible Study is held at the same time conducted by Elder N. Thompson and Pastor Iris Tillman.
• Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Peachland is seeking a keyboard player. If interested, contact Rev. Comdell Campbell at 843-622-4947.
• Voice of Evangelism, with Pastor Michael Morman, has services every Sunday. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Come out and join.
• Anson Community Hospital needs volunteer chaplains. For information, contact Cynthia Furr at 704-695-3405.
• Anson community prayer is every first Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in Lilesville’s Hatcher Park, in Wadesboro on the square, in Polkton on the square, in Ansonville on the square and in Morven at the park in front of Town Hall.
• Calvary Episcopal Church will offer a group meeting of artists and crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. each Thursday.
• Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 612 Salisbury St., Wadesboro, offers a soup kitchen noon to 1 p.m. on the first, second and third Thursday of every month.
• The Greater Deliverance Food Pantry, Laccawanna Street in Peachland, opens 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays. Participants must call between 10 and 11 a.m. the last Friday of each month to make appointments. For information or an appointment, call 704-272-7866.
• Harris Chapel AME Zion Church sponsors a senior afternoon outreach at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Activities include bingo, consumer education sessions and refreshments. For more information, call 704-848-4085 or 704-851-3990.
• New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church offers a women’s substance-abuse class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, call Bishop W.R. Ellerbe at 704-695-2332.
• The Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church women’s ministry will sponsor fun for seniors, the Salt and Pepper for Unity, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every third Tuesday, at Rock Hill, Lilesville. Seniors 55 and older are welcome.
• Thursday’s Child, a community choir for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, meets 4-6 p.m. Thursdays in the children’s choir room, First United Methodist Church, Wadesboro. Gail Litaker is director.