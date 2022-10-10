Parents, teachers confront Scotland County Board of Education about school violence LAURINBURG — Parents and teachers filled the Scotland County School Board meeting Monday evening to discuss fights at Scotland High School.

35 years of service and sisterhood WADESBORO — Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated held their thirty-fifth year anniversary celebration themed, “A Royal Celebration of Service and Sisterhood” at the Twin Valley Country Club in Wadesboro on Oct. 1.

Feel The BURN-sville fundraiser this Saturday Hopewell United Methodist Church and several other churches located in Anson County have partnered with the Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center to host the first-ever Feel The BURN-sville fundraiser on October 15th at 9:00 am.

Tom Campbell | The only two letters that matter Fewer than four weeks remain before the midterm elections. Seasoned political pundits always await the “October Surprise,” some last-minute revelation that impacts the outcome. Short of the Herschel Walker expose, this has been a relatively quiet campaign season.

John Hood | Violent crime went up – probably RALEIGH — Did violent crime go up in North Carolina last year? I think the answer is yes, though changes in the way the Federal Bureau of Investigation collects and aggregates crime data make it hard to say for sure.

Join in the fun of all things art at ‘Artrageous’ show HAMLET — The Cole Auditorium and presenting sponsor Richmond County Tourism Development Authority will kick off the 2022-23 Performing Arts Series with an explosion of art, music, theater, singing and dancing on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. with Artrageous.

Local architect named lifetime honorary trustee at Wingate Denny Yates has been named a lifetime honorary trustee of Wingate University.

Walking for a cure The Richmond County Cancer Care Treasure Shop hosted a “Walk For a Cure” fundraiser for breast cancer on Saturday.

Two charged with illegal firearm possession ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two individuals illegal firearm and drug possession.

Fall fun at Hoptoberfest Hoptoberfest, the premier wings and craft beer fest of the Sandhills, arrived to Rockingham on Saturday.