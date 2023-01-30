Anson County Schools spelling bee winner is Larrah Jackson (pictured, Peachland-Polkton Elementary) and runner-up is Bryson Howell! Congratulation to all!

Teaching excellence The 2022-2023 Anson County Schools’ Teachers of the Year were recognized at the Wadesboro Rotary Club lunch last week.

D.G. Martin | Vivian Howard plans her return Are the days of the roadside eateries gone? My book, “North Carolina’s Roadside Eateries,” celebrated the barbecue and country cooking family friendly restaurants near the interstates.

MLK honored in Burnsville POLKTON — Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center honored the memories and life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday January 16.

Bo Wagner | Ready or not I am often asked when I started writing. I generally get some raised eyebrows when I reply, “As soon as I could spell.” But it is literally true. As a Dr. Suess-raised kid, I was writing short stories using mostly mono-syllabic words from the time I was very young. I was writing poetry by first grade. Not good poetry, mind you, but poetry nonetheless.

Wintertime fun at school Ms. Gibson’s second graders at Wadesboro Primary School read Sneezy the Snowman and created their own melted snowmen with puffy “paint” made from shaving cream and glue.

Civil Rights leader honored with historical marker in Union County MONROE — The NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources approved the application of a historical marker for Robert F. Williams.

Bo Wagner | Never dive in the stupid end of relationships The first thing I wrestle with when taking issue with anyone is whether or not to name them. Sometimes, in so doing, you only add to their notoriety. And in this particular instance, that would undoubtedly be the case and is exactly the thing that the man in question most enjoys anyway.