Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center volunteers will distribute USDA food as part of The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) on Saturday, May 23 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. to eligible Anson County/Stanly County border residents.

All families that are eligible and live in these locations will be served until food items run out. All neighbors that are served must have a current application on file. Those neighbors that have not previously registered will be able to complete an eligibility application on May 23.

Families or family members that receive federal food assistant automatically qualify.

Burnsville’s Fire & Rescue have made their parking area available for neighbors to park and register on Saturday, May 23. Neighbors, please do not arrive before 10:00 a.m.

Children are not allowed during the registration or distribution process.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer services food Distribution Division provides these food items through the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte, NC, and feeding America.

The U.S. federal income guidelines will be one of the determining factors but not limited to an individual’s eligibility.

The U.S. Department of USDA prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants on the bases of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political belief, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or if all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center volunteers will distribute USDA food as part of The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) on Saturday, May 23 from 12:00 p.m. – 2: 00 p.m. to eligible Anson County/Stanly County border residents. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_2-6.jpgBurnsville Recreation and Learning Center volunteers will distribute USDA food as part of The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) on Saturday, May 23 from 12:00 p.m. – 2: 00 p.m. to eligible Anson County/Stanly County border residents. All families that are eligible and live in these locations will be served until food items runs out. All neighbors that are served must have a current application on file. Those neighbors that have not previously registered will be able to complete an eligibility application on May 23. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_1a-1.jpgAll families that are eligible and live in these locations will be served until food items runs out. All neighbors that are served must have a current application on file. Those neighbors that have not previously registered will be able to complete an eligibility application on May 23.

By Carol Smith Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center