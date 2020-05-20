First COVID-19 death reported in Anson County

WADESBORO — The Anson County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 associated death by an Anson County resident in a press release on Friday, May 15.

The individual was in their early 60’s and died from complications associated with COVID-19. The Health Department is releasing no further information concerning the patient in order to protect their family’s privacy.

“Our prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time,” said Dr. Fred Thompson, Anson County’s health director. “This serves as an unfortunate reminder of the seriousness that surrounds COVID-19 and the potential impact to high-risk individuals.”

“We as a community must do our part to help stop the spread of the virus, by staying at home and practicing social distancing combined with other protective measures, such as wearing a face covering, when we find it necessary to go out into the public,” Thompson continued.

The CDC has updated who is at high risk for COVID-19 complications to include anyone who is 65 years of age or older, lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility, or has high-risk chronic conditions.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like the Anson County Health Department, CDC, and NCDHHS. For more information, please visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.

Symptoms for COVID-19 are fever, cough, and other lower respiratory illness (shortness of breath) along with diarrhea and body aches.

If you are displaying mild respiratory illness, the Health Department recommends you to isolate yourself from others until the following criteria are met:

• At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath),

• At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

If your illness becomes severe requiring urgent or emergent health care, call and inform your health care provider or emergency services of your symptoms prior to arrival.

At press time, there have been 45 total reported COVID-19 cases in Anson County 14 of these cases are active and 31 cases have been discharged.

Discharged means that the person has gone at least ten days from symptom onset (previously seven) and are at least 72 hours without a non-medicated fever and symptom improvement or absence of fever (without fever-reducing medication), improvement in respiratory symptoms and two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Charles Wood Staff Writer