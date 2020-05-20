Anson County Partnership for Children Office reopens

The Anson County Partnership for Children is dedicated to serving our child care providers, families, children, and community through early childhood developmental programming.

The Partnership reopened on May 8th to the public with modifications to ensure the safety of clients and staff during the pandemic. Families can register for NC Pre-K, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, get diapers from the diaper bank, have car seats checked for proper installation, and more.

“We understand this has been a challenging time for children and families but know the Partnership is here for you! As we move forward, we want to make sure families are ready for the next phase in their child’s life whether it’s NC Pre-K or weekly Proud Parent playgroups,” said Caroline Goins, Executive Director.

Children turning 4 on or before August 31st, 2020 are eligible to apply for NC Pre-Kindergarten starting in the fall. This high-quality child care is offered at no cost to qualifying families.

NC Pre-K classes operate on a regular school calendar and are designed to address emotional and social development, physical health, language development, and cognitive functioning.

Through the incorporation of indoor and outdoor learning environments, students participate in active learning experiences to foster a lifetime love of learning.

Parents or guardians interested in learning more about the NC Pre-K program should contact Karen Gerald at 704-694-4036 or karen.gerald@ansonchildren.org.

Applications are available in the Partnership’s Early Childhood Resource Center located at 117 South Greene St. Wadesboro or online at www.ansonchildren.org.

The Partnership is also collecting the red Raising a Reader bags from NC Pre-K and kindergarten students unable to turn the bags into their classrooms. If your family has a RAR bag at home it can be returned to the Partnership. Upon return, families will receive a book for their family library.

Appointments are strongly encouraged when planning a visit to the resource room so Partnership staff can prepare requested materials. However, if unable to make an appointment, the staff will work to accommodate the client’s needs.

The following safety precautions have been put into place until further notice. We ask that you adhere to the following guidelines whether you have an appointment or not.

The ACPC office has increased cleaning and sanitation practices for the office as well as the resources available for check out. ACPC staff continues to limit face-to-face interactions, only meeting when necessary and by appointment. Face coverings and gloves will be worn by staff when interacting with clients and preparing resources for clients.

Early Childhood Resource Center:

For safety, please wear a face covering and do not visit our office if you have a fever or have been around anyone who is sick or has been sick in the last two weeks. ACPC staff will meet clients at the door to distribute NC Pre-Kindergarten applications, diapers, ECRC resources, and other supplies. Only staff is allowed inside the ECRC at this time.

Please call ahead to request ECRC items so our staff can have items ready for pick up. Car seat distribution is available by appointment ONLY. To make a car seat appointment or request items, call our office at 704-694-4036.

We suggest ECRC resources be sanitized after pick-up and before return to help minimize exposure.

Partnership Hosted Trainings: Trainings will resume in June. The training calendar can be found at the www.ansonchildren.org. To comply with the 6 feet social distancing recommendation class sizes will be smaller. Guests and children of trainees will not be allowed in the building at this time.

Before entering the ACPC building, trainees will have their temperature checked for fever. Trainees will then be asked to wash hands before entering the training room. For safety, we ask trainees to wear a face covering and do not attend trainings if you have been around anyone that is sick two weeks prior to the training.

We ask that trainees bring paper and pens because printed handouts will not be provided. All handouts and materials will be emailed to you. Also, snacks will not be provided to minimize contact. Trainees are asked to maintain all safety recommendations including maintaining social distancing.

The inability to comply with safety precautions will result in being asked to leave without a refund or being granted a certificate of completion.

For the Anson Record