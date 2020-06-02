May 24
WADESBORO- At 1:11 a.m. Argie Victoria Garris, 53, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. She is charged with Protective Order Violation. Garris was given a $25,000 secured bond and given court dates.
May 25
WADESBORO- At 12:55 a.m. deputies responded to a call of a domestic disturbance. Cordez Dewayne Byrum, 29, was taken into custody and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Domestic. He was given no bond or court dates.
May 28
WADESBORO- At 3:05 a.m. deputies responded to Hildreth Mobile Home Park following reports of shots fired. Draco Wyatt Hammonds, 22, was served a search warrant. Upon investigation, drugs and U.S. currency were recovered in the residence. Octavais Arnez Reid, 29, was also arrested and charged with the drugs in the residence. Reid is being held on a secured $390,000 bond and was given court dates. Hammonds is being held on a $592,500 secured bond and was given court dates.
POLKTON- AT 1:54 p.m. Trena Measmere Smith Williams, 47, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. She was charged with one count of Second Degree Burglary and one count of Injury to Personal Property. She is being held on a $3,000 secured bond and given court dates.
WADESBORO- AT 2:22 p.m. Brandy Michelle Wright, 40, was admitted to the Anson County Jail at 5:01 p.m. She was charged on one count of Probation Violation Out of County. Wright is held on a $30,000 secured bond and given court dates.
WADESBORO- At 10:37 p.m. James Edward Henry, 51, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. He was charged with one count of Assault on a Female and one count of Resisting Public Officer. He was held on a $500 secured bond and given court dates.
May 29
WADESBORO- At 2:23 a.m. deputies responded to Sunshine Mobile Home Park following a call of Domestic Violence. Destiny Harrington, 19, was taken into custody and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation. She was given no bond or court dates.
WADESBORO- At 3:15 p.m. Jeremy John Howard, 40, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. He was charged with one count Felony First Degree Kidnapping, Communicating Threats, and Assault by Strangulation as well as one count Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia Possession. He is being held on a secured $20,000 bond and given court dates.
May 30
WADESBORO- At 5:02 p.m. deputies received information on a stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stopped coming through a traffic stop. During the investigation, both the driver and passenger gave deputies a fictitious name. They have since been identified as Alexis Storm Flores, 47, and De’Andre Tyrone Linnen, 26. They have been arrested on charges of Possession of Stolen Goods/Property committed in Columbus County, South Carolina. Flores and Linen are both being held on secured $5,000 bonds and were given court dates.
June 01
POLKTON- At 3:05 a.m. deputies responded to Norland Drive in Polkton following a report of Disorderly Conduct. Zedric Dereco Burns, 26, was arrested and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct. He was held on a $1,000 secured bond and given court dates.