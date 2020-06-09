County Crime Report

June 1
POLKTON — At 3:05 a.m. deputies responded to Norland Drive in Polkton following a report of disorderly conduct. Zedric Dereco Burns, 26, was arrested and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct. Burns was held on a $1,000 secured bond and given court dates.
WADESBORO — At 3:38 p.m. deputies reported to 4 Mile Loop Road following a report of a stolen vehicle. A 15 year old male was charged with Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and issued a Juvenile Court summons. He was referred to other authorities and scheduled for Teen Court.
June 2
PEACHLAND — 11:42 a.m. deputies responded to West Lacawanna Street in response to an Assault. Ashley Sigmon, 26, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Simple Assault and Misdemeanor Communicating Threats. She was given a $750 secured bond and court dates.
June 3
MORVEN — At 1:08 p.m. deputies responded to U.S. Highway 52 in Morven following a report of a serious injury. Mathew Daniel Gatewood, 35, used a “Lethal Cutting Instrument” to inflict serious injury on the victim, a 62-year-old white male. Gatewood was taken into custody. He is being held on a $10,000 bond and given court dates.
WADESBORO — At 9:41 a.m. Alicia Regine Anderson, 25, was taken into custody and served warrants for offenses in other jurisdictions. These felonies include Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Misdemeanor Carrying a concealed gun, and Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm. She is being held on a secured $30,000 bond and given court dates.
June 4
WADESBORO — At 12:49 p.m. deputies responded to the IGA in Wadesboro following a report of drug violations. Arlon Jasper Bauer, 45, and Kristen Joann Deeter, 37, were taken into custody. Baur is charged with Felony Methamphetamine Possession and Obstruction of Justice. He is being held on a secured $5.000 bond and given court dates. Deeter is charged with Probation Violations/Out of County, Felony Financial Card Theft, Felony Methamphetamine Possession, and Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer.
June 6
PEACHLAND — At 12:14 p.m. deputies responded to Horne Road in Peachland following a report of Protective Order Violation. Derek Jason Hasty, 35, was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation. He has no bond or court dates.
WADESBORO — At 5:22 p.m. Samantha Lynne Carpenter Mabry, 30, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. She is charged with Misdemeanor Second Degree Trespassing, Mabry is being held on a secured $500 bond and given court dates.
June 7
WADESBORO — At 12:04 a.m. Jamacia Monique Stanback, 25, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. She is charged with Misdemeanor Simple Assault. She was given no bond and a court date.
