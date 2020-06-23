Ratliff publishes book of poetry

By Charles Wood Staff Writer
Kaye Ratliff has just published her first book of poetry. It’s entitled “The River Running Through Him”.

    WADESBORO — Kaye Ratliff, a former clinical social worker and current President of the Anson County Writers’ Club, has just published her first book of poetry titled “The River Running Through Him.”

    “Just as a river shapes the contours of the land around it,” said Ratliff, “our lives are shaped by the currents that flow through us; currents such as family, friends, experiences, and places. That’s the theme of the book.”

    “My mother and grandmother loved poetry and they made me interested in it,” she added. “The poems in this collection are poems that I have picked out over my lifetime, starting from when I was in college, until the present time.

    Though Ratliff has had poems appear in the Anson Writers’ Club publication, Anson Pathways, “The River Running Through Him” is her first book and it is being published through Goose River Press, which is based in Maine.

    Ratliff was introduced to Goose River Publishing by fellow writer Robert Hinson.

    “I have to credit Dr. Hinson, of the Union County Writer’s Club,” Ratliff said. “He pointed me in the direction of Goose River and they accepted my book for publication. I was excited about that.”

    Many of the poems collected in this volume are about the Pee-Dee River.

    “You can’t live in this county without having some experience of the river,” said Ratliff. “It shapes a lot of our culture. These poems reflect my experience of the metaphorical river flowing through us.”

    With one book already published, Ratliff has already begun working on another volume of poetry.

    “My second book, which will probably be about 30 pages, will be entitled Eastview,” said Ratliff. “Most of my life as a clinical social worker was spent on or around Eastview Street at the mental health center there. Also, it’s the path I walk every day. I do a lot of contemplation on the path.

    Those wishing to purchase a copy of “The River Running Through Him” can do so by calling Ratliff at 704-694-5431, ordering it off Amazon, or by visiting https://www.gooseriverpress.com/.

