Local man’strial continueduntil August

WADESBORO- Draco Wyatt Hammonds, 22, allegedly fired a .223-caliber rifle into an occupied residence located on Hildreth Mobile Home Park in Wadesboro on May 28, 2020. Hammonds also allegedly shot and killed a dog belonging to the owners of the residence during the same incident. The preliminary trial for these offenses, as well as multiple other felonies, was began on June 8 and has been continued until Aug. 17.

The investigation into the incident was conducted by detectives of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation into the shooting led to the detectives executing a search warrant of Hammond’s premises .

It was through conducting this warrant that the detectives discovered drugs on the premises and charged Hammonds with possession of over 1 1/2 ounce of marijuana, as well as 51 grams of methamphetamine, 71 Xanax pills and 36 grams of crack cocaine.

In addition to the drug charges, Hammonds was also served a warrant for felony possession of a firearm by a felon. The firearm in question was the .223-caliber rifle used in firing upon the residence at Hildreth Mobile Home Park.

Hammonds’ previous felony was felony possession of a stolen firearm, which is a Class H felony. That offense was committed on March 8, 2017, and he plead guilty to that offense on September 12, 2017 in Anson County Superior Court. Hammonds served 127 days in jail.

Other previous convictions include a Prayer for Judgment Continued that was granted on Jan. 6, 2015, for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Hammonds was charged with felony possession of contraband in prison or jail but plead guilty to a lesser offense.

On, Feb. 8, 2016, Hammonds was convicted of misdemeanor breaking and entering. Hammonds was originally charged with felony breaking and entering but pleaded guilty to a lesser offense and was charged the misdemeanor as a result.

A year later, on September 12, 2017 Hammonds was convicted of another misdemeanor. He was originally charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He plead guilty to a lesser offense and was convicted of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Hammonds has been placed into Anson County Jail under a combined secured bond of $600,000.

