Fire causes $43K in damage

Related Articles
WADESBORO — A residential structure on Salisbury Street in Wadesboro caught fire on the evening of Friday, June 19. The fire caused approximately $40,000 damage to the property and about $3,000 worth of damage to the contents inside the house.
A citizen passing by Salisbury Street called in and reported the fire. Fire Station One responded to the scene. Once the unit arrived, they found a single-story residential structure with heavy fire coming from the A-division of the building as well as the roof.
The firemen connected the fire engine to a nearby hydrant and, according to the report filed by firemen Ronald Stroud, “deployed two-inch and three-quarter lines and one two and a half-inch line for an interior attack on the fire. “
Firemen then made entry into the structure found a raging inferno waiting for them on the other side with the building falling apart all around them. The personnel inside worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames.
Eventually, Fire Stations Three and Six responded with additional manpower to aid in suppressing the fire. Station One cleared the scene and reported the property was unsafe for anyone to enter for any reason. Officers from the Wadesboro Police Department taped up the front of the house to make the public aware that they should not enter it.
The damage to the property from the fire was so severe that it has prevented the ability to investigate the fire due to the fact it is unsafe for anyone, including investigators, to enter.
According to the report of fireman David Hanna, “After multiple attempts to investigate this fire the Wadesboro Fire Department has deemed the structure structurally unsound. … Thus meaning the remaining structure is unfit for investigators to enter the home. The home is built on an elevated platform approximately 20 feet off the ground. Many of the support pillars are leaning outward while several have completely collapsed.”
Though a thorough investigation is impossible, Hanna does speculate that the fire could have been the result of storms in the area.
“…during the time there was substantial lightning in the area from a storm. After speaking with the national weather service they have indicated that there was lightning activity in the area. There could be a possibility that this is what caused the fire,” he said.
This theory, however, is impossible to prove. “Therefore,” said Hanna, “the Wadesboro fire department has labeled the cause undetermined.”
Reach Charles Wood at 704 994 5471 or cwood@ansonrecord.com