Commissioners to vote on Confederate statue

Calls for the removal of Confederate monuments, like the one at the Anson County Courthouse, first began gaining steam in the country following the 2015 Charleston Church Shooting. The death of George Floyd renewed interest in removing Confederate symbols from public spaces.

WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Commissioners was set to meet on Tuesday, July 7 to vote on whether or not to remove the Anson County Confederate Soldiers Monument that has stood in front of the courthouse for nearly 115 years.

Erected on Jan. 19, 1906 at a cost of $3,000, the monument sits beside the walkway to the steps to the Anson County Courthouse. It was built by both Wadesboro Granite and Marble Finishing Company as well as Coggins Memorial Art and it was paid for by the Anson Chapter 357 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC).

Established in 1894, the UDC was created to commemorate the Confederate States army through the funding of memorials. The UDC’s involvement in building statues to celebrate the Klu Klux Klan as well as their romantic portrayal of the confederacy has been the root of much controversy. The group’s headquarters in Richmond, Virginia was recently set on fire during the George Floyd protests.

The Anson County Confederate Soldiers Monument features a bronze statue of a Confederate soldier with his gun by his feet standing atop the multi-tiered base. The soldier is said to be based on Ansonville-native and Civil War veteran John Richardson, who was a member of the 23rd Regiment, Company A North Carolina Troops.

Current ownership of the monument seems to be in question. Wadesboro Town Manager David Edwards says, “The statue is not in any way owned, operated, or maintained by the Town.” Edwards said he is under the impression that the statue is owned by the UDC.

“Well, (Edwards) has his story,” said Scott Forbes, Attorney for Anson County. “I’m not sure the UDC owns it, I’m not sure who owns it. It does sit on County property, though.”

“The statue is in a prominent place, so it has been noticed by a lot of people,” continued Forbes. “Some look at the statue with disdain and some with admiration. Regardless of what people may think it stands for, it’s a beautiful object.”

Some Anson County residents do not see much beauty in the monument.

“The depiction of a confederate soldier who’s sole purpose of fighting was to break free from the United States, in today’s time is unwarranted,” said Jonathan Polk, a community organizer in Anson County, in a Facebook Post. “Not just is this statue a disgrace to black Americans, but to all Americans. Confederate sentiments are a smack in the face to this country that we are privileged to be in. Men like those depicted by that statue sought to divide us all, not unite. They sought to enslave, not enlighten.”

Forbes said the county wants to avoid the statue being taken down by force.

“The only concern I have is that it’s not torn down by some mob,” said Forbes. “If it is voted on to be removed, we will remove it. If it’s voted on to stay, it’ll stay. If it’s removed, I want it to be civil, peaceful, and legal.

He continued, “The County Commissioners are going to vote whether or not to remove the statue based on what they believe is in the best interests of Anson County.”

Tuesday’s meeting happened after this newspaper’s print deadline.

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com