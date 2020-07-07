Man charged with motor vehicle theft

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

    PEACHLAND — Charles Curtis Newsome was charged in connection with multiple stolen vehicles from Anson and Union Counties on Tuesday, June 30. Newsome is charged with Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Felony Larceny/Felony Possession of Stolen Goods or Property, and Obtaining Property under False Pretenses.

    The search warrant for the charge of Felony Possession of Stolen Vehicle read that Newsome “…willfully and feloniously did possess a 2001 Nissan Pathfinder, valued at more than $1, which was the property was stolen property knowingly and having reasonable grounds to believe the property was stolen, taken and carried away.”

    For offenses committed in Union County, Newsome was charged with Felony Larceny/Felony Possession of Stolen Goods or Property and Obtaining Property under False Pretenses were in regards to a 2007 Honda Rincon 680.

    Newsome previously entered an Alford plea, meaning a guilty plea in which the defendant still maintains their innocence, to the charge of Possession/Distribution of Methamphetamine Precursor. He was convicted of the crime on Dec. 3, 2012. He was also charged with the same crime on Oct. 3, 2012. Newsome plead guilty and was convicted for that charge on Dec. 13, 2012.

    He is being held in Anson County Jail on a secured $125,000 bond. His trial is set for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2020.

