Nonprofit provides haircuts, supplies for students

WADESBORO — The Smith and Polk Foundation will host their Back to School Book Bag and Haircut Drive at Tite Cutz Barbershop in Wadesboro on Sunday, August 16 at 11 a.m.

The nonprofit Smith and Polk Foundation was started between Anson County natives William Smith and Jonathan Polk. At the drive, children will be able to receive hair cuts from barbers and hairstylists. Free books and food will also be provided.

Tite Cutz has been doing the drive for the past 5 years, but this is the first time they have partnered with the Smith and Polk Foundation.

“Tite Cutz was my barbershop growing up,” said Polk. “It is a black-owned business and pillar of the community. The kids in our community, they know it, they’re familiar with it. It a place that brings comfort.”

“We understand that many parents are out of work,” said Polk. “So, if we can alleviate some pressure by giving somebody a book bag they don’t have to buy or give a kid a haircut their parents don’t have to pay for, why not?”

If people wish to donate, they could visit Tite Cutz at 126 N Rutherford St, Wadesboro, NC 28170 ad drop off the donation there or donate via GoFundMe (https://bit.ly/3e4SI8m). Those wishing to volunteer their time can text their name, age, and how they would like to help to Polk at 704 475 5905.

“Kids go back to school the next day on August 17,” said Polk. “And they’ll be able to do it with a fresh hair cut, a nice book bag, and food in their stomach.”

Smith graduated in 2014 from Anson New Technology School and Polk graduated 2017 from the scholar’s program at Anson High School.

“Back in high school, I started mentoring with the football program,” explained Polk. “We were going to different elementary schools on game days. We would read to the kids and volunteer our time. When I got to college I understood how important education is. In Anson, a lot of kids don’t make it to college, especially if it’s not on a sports scholarship. I felt the need to give back to my community.”

Polk is currently a senior at East Carolina University where he is double majoring in History and Political Science with a concentration in pre-law. When he graduates in 2021, Polk plans to attend law school at Georgetown University. Smith graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from UNC Pembroke.

In 2018, Polk set up a book bag drive out of his dorm room. “The next year, Will and I had a conversation,” said Polk. “Will asked me if I got the book bag drive going and that led into us wanting to do scholarships. That’s when we started the scholarship fund.”

With the creation of a scholarship fund, Smith and Polk realized they wanted to continue doing work for the community. “That’s when the Smith and Polk foundation started. It was both our last names intertwined,” said Polk.

“We are trying to educate the youth,” said Polk. “To let them know it’s cool to be smart. It’s cool to want to do better for yourself. That the confines of your county don’t have to restrain you. I feel like it’s our job in the community, as people who say that we care, to let these kids know that, even with all this going on you can still succeed.”

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com