Crime Reports

June 29
PEACHLAND — At 3:59 p.m. deputies responded to White Store Road following a report of a larceny. Sean Ashley Hidreth, 35, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor stolen property offenses. He is being held on an unsecured $2,500 bond and given court dates.
June 30
WADESBORO — At 11:47 a.m. Charles Curtis Newsome Jr., 32, was admitted to the Anson County Jail. Newsome is charged with felony larceny possession of stolen goods, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, and obtaining property under false pretenses. He is being held on a secured $125,000 bond and has been given court dates.
MORVEN — At 4:24 p.m. deputies responded to Sportsman Road following a report of domestic violence. Upon arriving on the scene, the deputies noticed both subjects were covered in blood. The subjects were then transported to the Magistrate Office and then admitted into the Anson County Jail. Jakeem Rashaun Redfearn, 28, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was held on no bond and given court dates. Artrielle Kaytiana Williams, 20, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple assault. She was held on no bond and was given court dates.
MORVEN — At 9:26 p.m. deputies responded to First Street in response to a call of domestic violence. Kynisha Moon, 29, and Joseph Warren Sturdivant, 35, were taken into custody. They were both charged with domestic violence. They were held with no bond and given no court dates.
July 01
WADESBORO — At 3:09 p.m. deputies served Annie Taylor, 58, a warrant. The charge was misdemeanor second degree trespassing. Taylor was held on a written promise to return and was given court dates.
July 02
WADESBORO — At 4:27 p.m. deputies responded to City Pond Road following a report of domestic violence. Henry Lee Caulder, Jr., 42, was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation. He was held under no bond and was given court dates.
July 04
WADESBORO — At 3:59 a.m. deputies responded to Bethel Road following a report of a fleeing vehicle. Ruby Deanna Hammond, 26, was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. Hammond was held under a secured $2,000 bond and given court dates.
Reach Charles Wood at 704 994 5471 or at cwood@ansonrecord.com