Tips on how high to cut your hay

Related Articles
WADESBORO — This year, consider the height you are cutting your hay fields. Maximizing hay yield is an important goal to most farmers; however, cutting your hay crop too low can result in several negative impacts.
One of the main concerns is stand longevity, which can be compromised when the crop is cut too low. Some forages can be cut closer than others due to where that particular species stores its energy. For example, alfalfa stores its carbohydrates below ground in the taproot, while grasses store their energy above ground in the stem base or tillers. This means alfalfa can be cut closer than grasses. Frequent mowing at too low height will continue to deplete these energy reserves resulting in a poor stand. When we cut higher, the chloroplast is left for photosynthesis to occur. This results in a quicker regrowth.
Another consequence for mowing too close to the ground is increased ash content. Ash is defined as the total mineral content of the forage. Excessive ash is most commonly associated with soil contamination which provides no nutritional value to animals and may lead to reduced economic efficiencies when purchasing hay. All forage has a natural ash content of about six percent. Mowing too closely can add soil to the crop and increase this value by as much as 10 to 12%, totaling 18% ash content in total analysis.
There is not much benefit to harvesting low because you aren’t gaining much nutritional value or tonnage out of those lowest few inches.
You may be wondering how low you can go. This depends. First, is it a solid or mixed stand? If you have a mixed grass and legume stand and you want to keep grasses in the stand, you must keep the cutting height higher than you would in a pure stand of a legume. Below are the minimum recommendations for cutting height; it’s okay to mow higher than the numbers below.
• Alfalfa or Clover — 2” minimum.
• Orchardgrass, Timothy, and Fescue — 4” during the establishment year and 3” minimum during production years.
• Bermudagrass — 4” minimum
• Sudangrass, Sorghum-Sudan hybrids, and pearl millet — 6”
• Mixed Stands — You must manage the predominant species. Do you have a grass stand with some alfalfa or an alfalfa stand with some grass? Alfalfa with some grass: 2.5” minimum. Grass with some alfalfa: 3-4”
Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471