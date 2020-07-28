WADESBORO — United Way of Central Carolinas has awarded a total of $125,000 in two rounds of grants to eight nonprofit organizations in Anson County supporting individuals impacted by COVID-19.

To be eligible to receive these funds from United Way, organizations must have 501 (c) (3) status and use the funds to help those facing hardship due to the coronavirus.

“These nonprofits provide compassionate, critical services to our community year-round and, during times of crisis. Their work is needed more than ever,” said Ivy Allen, Regional Development Director for United Way of Central Carolinas (Union and Anson Counties). “We were thrilled to have the additional funds to support the needs of the community.t.”

“As we talked among the committee members of the United Way,” explained Allen, “we realized that meeting people’s basic needs should be our primary focus and expand out from there.”

These “basic needs” include food security, hygiene products, educational supplies, as well as financial relief with rent, mortgage, and utility payments.

HOLLA! Received a total of $9,000 from United Way. Other organizations that received funds from United Way include Anson County Homes of Hope, Anson County Partnership for Children, Anson Crisis Ministry, Burnsville Recreational and Learning Center, Feed My Lambs, First Presbyterian Church, and Harvest Ministries.

“We’ve got great agencies in Anson doing the work right now in basic needs,” said Allen. “We had a pleasant surprise in allocating these funds. HOLLA!, a youth-centered non-profit located in Morven, requested some funds in order to be able to provide some mobile internet hot spots for families. We were happy to see that and fund it.”

These Grants were awarded by a committee of local leaders representing government, the business community and the healthcare industry: Beth Diggs, with Atrium Health, United Way’s Anson County advisory board chair and community impact chair and a United Way regional board member; Kisha Dunlap with Anson County Department of Social Services; Caty Edwards with Plank Road Realty; and Lula Jackson, director of Anson County Department of Social Services and a member of United Way’s Anson County advisory board.

Allen has been with the United Way since 2003. As the Regional Development Director for United Way of Central Carolinas (Union and Anson Counties), Allen’s duties include, “Working to develop relationships and help run workplace campaigns. I help allocate the funds through all of our volunteer committees. So, it’s about being there to help make those connections in the communities.”

“I hope that United Way is seen as a convener to bring people together to enhance and strengthen individuals and families within the community,” said Allen.

If you want to donate or volunteer your time at the United Way contact Ivy Allen at 704 694 2600