Lilesville man charged with multiple felonies

LILESVILLE — Michael Tavon Liles, 20, was served five warrants on Tuesday, July 21 for charges ranging from Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill to Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana. Liles is being held under a secured $535,500 bond. His court date is on July, 27 at 9:30 a.m.

The first warrant was for the charges of Misdemeanor Resisting a Public Officer, Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia. According to the warrant, Liles refused to stop running when commanded to by the arresting officer. The paraphernalia mentioned in the warrant was a set of scales and a blunt wrap.

Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon was the charges listed in the second warrant. The firearm in question is a Taurus .40 caliber handgun which the warrant lists as, “property of an unknown person.” The Possession of a Firearm by a Felon charge was prompted by the fact that Liles pleaded guilty to and was convicted of Felony Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle in 2019. He served 26 days in jail and had 24 months of supervised probation for that offense.

According to the third and fourth warrants, Liles is charged with Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny of a Firearm, Felony Conspiracy to Commit Breaking and Entering, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon all in connection with an incident that happened on Moore Street in Lilesville.

Allegedly, Liles conspired with three juvenile males to break into an occupied residence in Lilesville. Once they broke in, Liles is accused of stealing a pink and black AR-15 rifle.

The fifth and final warrant was for the charges of Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Felony Discharge of a Weapon into Occupied Property to Cause Serious Bodily Injury. Liles is alleged to have fired a 9 mm pistol at an occupied vehicle, striking an individual in the left leg.

