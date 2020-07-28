Extension won’t hold face-to-face events this year

Related Articles

WADESBORO — After discussing with staff, community partners and the planning committee, our current restrictions, directives from our state leaders and complying with distance and safety precautions, the Anson County Cooperative Extension agreed to not have any face to face Ag Expo and Fair events this year. Currently, our 4-H youth are not able to have any face to face programming and we are not sure when that will be lifted with the current phase being extended by Governor Cooper.

Reaching out to businesses and individuals that have felt the financial strain during COVID-19 and now trying to recover it is not what we want to do either. Our plan is to move to a more virtual format to highlight our Farmer of the Year, their farm and family.

The Sandhills Showmanship Circuit, which is what the 4-H Livestock Show is a part of, will have a virtual livestock show for enrolled 4-H youth only. Additional information will be sent out by the 4-H Agent with rules and directions. All videos will be uploaded by August 15th. When there is a link available to view the show, we will share with you via our Facebook page.

As more plans are set, we will keep you informed. We thank you for your willingness to help plan the events in years past, and we hope that next year all events will be reestablished and better than ever. Mark your calendars for September 23-25, 2021 for County Fair and Family Fall Fest events.

For the safety of our staff and others we felt this is the best route to take this year. Our intention is to keep everyone safe during these times while fulfilling our mission of supporting citizens in Anson County. We know that these are uncertain times and we try our best to do what is best for the majority. Please feel free to contact the office at you have any questions at 704-694-2915.

