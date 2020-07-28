Webinar teaches tips to reduce anxiety in children

Related Articles ACPC awarded scholarships

WADESBORO — Staff from the Anson County Partnership for Children (ACPC) listened in on a webinar on July 23 that provided information on how to help children deal with stress and anxiety. The webinar was entitled “Tips for Helping Children Manage Fears and Worries During these Unpredictable Times — All While Managing Your Own Worries.”

Laurie Conaty, MSW, LCSW, LCAS lead the discussion and the webinar was hosted on WebEx.

“Some of the tips for the parents discussed in the webinar were to take control of what they can,” said Katie Sewell, ACPC Program Coordinator. “For parents to practice specific strategies about being intentional, about things such as daily self-care. And to empower their children by educating them on how to protect themselves during this time.”

“For the children,” she continued, “one of the suggestions they provided was to help them express their emotions with a feelings chart. And to use a stoplight picture too. Red being bad, yellow being OK, and green being that they can handle a situation.”

Sewell and the ACPC already utilize this strategy. “We use the feelings chart in our NC Pre-K program,” said Sewell. “Also, we help children strategize their emotions, help them plan a routine, and to express their emotions through that chart.”

In addition to a feelings chart, the webinar also spoke on the need for parents and caregivers to establish a routine for their children.

“A routine helps children control their anxiety by helping them know what to expect and what is expected of them,” said Sewell. “In helping our children manage their stress and anxiety it also helps parents and caregivers to manage theirs as well.”

Many of the tips suggested during the webinar can be applied to both children and adults. One such tip for reducing anxiety is mindfulness. “Mindful breathing is a popular practice right now,” said Sewell. “Mindful breathing is just imagining a good place for yourself, closing your eyes and focusing on your breathing.”

“Right now it’s more important than ever that parents have healthy coping mechanisms for their stress and anxiety because children pick up on the behaviors that they see,” said Sewell. “With the times being uncertain, we don’t know about health or school safety so it’s important for parents to be able to manage their stress so they can help ease the minds of their children as well.”

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com 704 994 5471