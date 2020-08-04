Horizon Creative partners with non-profits

Related Articles
WADESBORO — Horizon Creative has teamed up with the non-profit Garden House to release a clothing line. A portion of the profits will be donated to the Garden House, who will then use the funds to establish educational programs for the community.
The foundations for what would become Horizon Creative first began in 2019. “I started last year when I was at the coffee shop trying to get some t-shirt designs out,” said Prouty. “I actually work at a custom apparel print shop in Charlotte so I have access to a variety of brands, styles, and printing methods.”
Prouty would go on to do a series of animal-themed designs for the Anson County Animal Shelter. At this time, the name of the organization was Inteligraphics. Prouty wasn’t fond of the name and would change it Horizon Creative in May, 2019.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to own my own clothing line,” said Horizons Creative Founder Amanda Prouty. “At the root of Horizon Creative is that I want to give back to the county.”
Eventually, Prouty would like to partner with other non-profits within Anson County. “Once I get settled in and get the Garden House line out, I’ll start reaching to other non-profits, like the Animal Shelter, Domestic Violence Coalition, or different churches in the area.”
“I want to be able to invest in my community,” said Prouty. “I want to help create programs for challenged youth or set up scholarships for kids who want to go to school for art, photography, or design. I want to invest in people’s businesses that they want to get started. I want to give back to Anson County.”
In addition to apparel, Horizon Creative also specializes in photography, graphic design, and website development. Prouty plans to offer these services to area charities as well. “We could set it on my website to sell the product for the charities so they could direct everybody there so they wouldn’t have to worry about building or hosting their own website and I would give them a percentage of the profits.”
Prouty also has plans to eventually open a brick and mortar storefront for Horizon Creative. When this happens, Prouty hopes to pass on her knowledge and skills to her employees. “Then, the employee can decide to either stay with me or go out on their own. I want give them the opportunity and knowledge that I didn’t have starting out.“
