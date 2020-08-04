Donations being accepted for ‘Christmas in July’

Don’t let the Christmas music and décor on display within Vineyard at the Old Place fool you, it’s not December yet, it’s just Christmas in July. The event began on Wednesday, July 29, and will last until August 15. Patrons are encouraged to donate educational toys that will be distributed to Anson County youth.
Photos Courtesy of Vineyard at the Old Place
Those who wish to donate can visit Vineyard at the Old Place and drop off the toys in the donations box. Caroline Goins, Executive Director of the Anson County Partnership for Children will pick up the items once the fundraiser ends and disperse the toys wherever they’re needed across the county.
Photos Courtesy of Vineyard at the Old Place
Related Articles
PEACHLAND — Don’t let the Christmas music and décor on display within Vineyard at the Old Place fool you, it’s not December yet, it’s just Christmas in July.
The event began on Wednesday, July 29, and will last until August 15. Patrons are encouraged to donate educational toys that will be distributed to Anson County youth.
“It was a spur of the moment project,” explained Vineyard at the Old Place co-owner Dorrie Evans. “I enjoy Christmas. July has been a hot month. It dawned on me to do something fun. We decided to try Christmas in July and give a little bit back to some of the kids in Anson County who aren’t so fortunate.”
The event was originally slated to end on Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m. “However, Shelby Emrich, of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, had mentioned that we might want to leave it open through the 15th of August,” said Evans. “I believe the Young Professionals of Anson County are going to have their meeting down here in August and Shelby wanted to leave the fundraiser open so they could make some donations. Also, we were going to have live music here on August 15 and Shelby suggested that the crowd who shows up for that may want to make some donations as well. “
Those who wish to donate can visit Vineyard at the Old Place and drop off the toys in the donations box. Caroline Goins, Executive Director of the Anson County Partnership for Children will pick up the items once the fundraiser ends and disperse the toys wherever they’re needed across the county.
Educational toys are preferred, “Whether that be pencils, crayons, coloring books, anything that gets the thought of a child going,” said Evans. However, no toy would be turned down. Anything or children, from newborn age to 18 will be accepted. “We have a lot of books, flashcards, toys, different little items so far.”
Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com