Anson County 4-H attends annual electric congress

August 11, 2020 Anson Record News 0

By Sam Cole 4-H Agent, Anson County

WADESBORO — Two delegates, Quenton Cromartie and Keyshawn Tillman, and one volunteer, Betty Garris, represented Anson County at the 73rd annual 4-H Electric Congress July 7-8. This event was held virtually this year. Approximately 150 4-H’ers, adult leaders and N.C. Cooperative Extension agents from 39 counties attended the two-day event. Since 1947, Duke Energy and Dominion Energy have sponsored the annual congress to emphasize electrical energy concepts, energy conservation and safety working with electricity. The 4-H electric program is one of the most popular activities among Tar Heel 4-H’ers. The 4-H program is the youth education program of North Carolina Cooperative Extension, based at North Carolina State and North Carolina A&T State universities.

When asked what they learned at Electric Congress that they could bring back to Anson County, Quenton stated, “I learned from Electric Congress that it doesn’t take high level training to learn how to be safe with electricity.” Keyshawn stated that he would strongly recommend Electric Congress to other youth his age. According to Keyshawn, Electric Congress builds a foundation of knowing the electric business and getting to know the basics of electricity in general.

4-H participation is open to all youth regardless of sex, race, religion or national origin.

For more information about 4-H in Anson County, contact Samuel Cole, 4-H Agent at srcole3@ncsu.edu or 704-694-2915

