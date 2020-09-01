Trash collection pushed back for Labor Day

September 1, 2020 Anson Record News 0
Daily Journal Staff

WADESBORO — Garbage collection days will be shifted next week due to the Labor Day holiday.

No garbage will be collected on Monday, Sept. 7. Instead, all the routes will all be pushed back one day. Normal garbage collection will resume on Monday, Sept. 14.

Town Hall will also be closed for Labor Day.

For more information, call the Wadesboro Town Hall at 704-694-5171.

