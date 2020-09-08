Partnership offering reading program for kids on YouTube

WADESBORO — As schools navigate through virtual learning, the Anson County Partnership for Children is also finding their way online for Pre-K and Kindergarten students and parents.

The group will be hosting “Raising a Reader” virtually through the ACPC’s YouTube Channel starting on Sept. 8.

Although this program is not new to the county, this will be the first time it is presented online.

For 10 weeks a member of the “Raising a Reader” program will read a different book selected by a national committee. These books are focused around STEM and culture. Parents will be receiving tips on how to make the book come to life for their child, as well as questions, activities, problem solving and vocabulary.

“This is completely different as far as trying to do it virtually,” said Caroline Goins, executive director of ACPC. “We can’t read the child’s face or the parents to see if they understand. We have to think of a creative way to bring that into the home.”

One way to bring together parent involvement is as simple as going outside. Goins said the activity for the first book, “I Went Walking” by Sue Williams, is to just go for a walk. She wants parents to take a short stroll with their child and talk about what they see.

“It will bring, with new eyes, new conversation to the space,” Goins said. “When it is family bonding time and children feel empowered by books, it increases reading at home and they are more excited for reading in the classroom.”

In the past, the “Raising a Reader” program had 500 students participate. But as the ACPC transitions to online, Goins will be happy with 100 families watching the videos.

“We’re hoping to make it easier for families to participate,” Goins said. “There is easier access because it is not a certain appointment time. They can watch videos at their leisure.”

Books and activity packets are available for pick-up at the ACPC, libraries around the county or a site where your student is enrolled, starting Sept. 8.

There are about 400 available, according to Goins, but if the program becomes more popular, the ACPC will make more.

The ultimate goal for the program is to continue fostering a love of reading at home, which is critical for a child’s success, according to Goins. She believes this is an easy way to achieve that success. Parents can share a story, fun activity and cultivate their child’s love of reading in a non-stressful way.

