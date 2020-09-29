Counties to hold free fitness program

WADESBORO — Quarantining for the last six months led to a major decrease in activities, but through a joint-county partnership, adults can get back on their fitness track with free at-home strength training.

Lifelong Improvements Through Fitness Together (L.I.F.T.) is a research-based fitness program. Alexander, Anson, Montgomery and Stanly counties are coming together to host L.I.F.T. Classes will begin on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Adults of all ages and levels of fitness are invited to join. Once registered, participants will receive links to follow along every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. for the one hour sessions.

L.I.F.T will provide the live recordings for those who are unable to attend at 9 a.m. so you can participate on your own schedule.

The free eight-week program promotes healthy living. The classes focus on relationship development, healthy food options, functional fitness and emotional health. This is not a weight loss program, but rather a guideline to follow for strength training.

Roshund Terry, extension director, represents Anson County as a member of L.I.F.T,’s instructional team. Instructors encourage everyone to participate, no matter where you are in your fitness journey.

Follow the link to register: www.eventbrite.com/e/lift-online-lifelong-improvements-through-fitness-together-tickets-120244589805.