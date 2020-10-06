Three new businesses open

WADESBORO — Anson County and the Chamber of Commerce welcomed three businesses into the area this past week.

One of the businesses, Oliver’s, celebrated a grand re-opening as customers are finally able to eat indoors.

The two new businesses of the county are Velvet Creations and Willow & Vine, both owned by Anson natives. Velvet Creations will be your stop to satisfy your sweet tooth. Shop for kids and women’s clothes at the Willow & Vine boutique.