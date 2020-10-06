Three new businesses open

Anson-native David Marsh opens a family-runned bakery in Uptown Wadesboro on Oct. 3.
Liz O’Connell | Anson Record
Best friend and mom-duo, Hailey Borck Howell and Brittany Smith Powell, welcome family, friends and guests to the newest boutique in Wadesboro.
Liz O’Connell | Anson Record
WADESBORO — Anson County and the Chamber of Commerce welcomed three businesses into the area this past week.
One of the businesses, Oliver’s, celebrated a grand re-opening as customers are finally able to eat indoors.
The two new businesses of the county are Velvet Creations and Willow & Vine, both owned by Anson natives. Velvet Creations will be your stop to satisfy your sweet tooth. Shop for kids and women’s clothes at the Willow & Vine boutique.