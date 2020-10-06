Three new businesses open

Liz OConnell Staff Writer
Beloved local restaurant Oliver’s celebrates re-opening as customers can now enjoy dining inside on Sept. 29. Liz O’Connell | Anson Record

<p>Anson-native David Marsh opens a family-runned bakery in Uptown Wadesboro on Oct. 3.</p> <p>Liz O’Connell | Anson Record</p>

<p>Best friend and mom-duo, Hailey Borck Howell and Brittany Smith Powell, welcome family, friends and guests to the newest boutique in Wadesboro. </p> <p>Liz O’Connell | Anson Record</p>

WADESBORO — Anson County and the Chamber of Commerce welcomed three businesses into the area this past week.

One of the businesses, Oliver’s, celebrated a grand re-opening as customers are finally able to eat indoors.

The two new businesses of the county are Velvet Creations and Willow & Vine, both owned by Anson natives. Velvet Creations will be your stop to satisfy your sweet tooth. Shop for kids and women’s clothes at the Willow & Vine boutique.

