Will be implemented Nov. 2

WADESBORO — The Anson County Schools Board of Education on Monday approved a reentry plan that calls for students in grades K-5 to return to in-person learning in November using a three-cohort system.

Starting on Nov. 2, K-5 students will be divided into cohorts by the principals at their respective schools. The three cohorts at each school will alternate between in-person and remote learning on a tri-weekly basis. On the first week, cohort “A” will attend in-person classes from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with Friday tentatively being used as a virtual learning-only day while the school buildings are sanitized. Cohort “B” and cohort “C” will learn remotely throughout that week.

The following week, “B” will transition to in-person classes while “A” and “C” learn remotely. Cohort “C” will have in-person classes the next week, while the other two work remotely. That pattern will continue until at least the end of the semester.

Students in grades 6-12 will continue with remote learning, but the school board discussed eventually bringing some of those grades back for in-person learning if the K-5 plan goes well. Board Member Gay Lookabill proposed an amendment to the K-5 plan allowing sixth- and ninth-graders to return in November as well, but the proposal was unsuccessful.

With the new reentry plan in place, K-5 families will still be able to choose to have their students stick with a virtual learning-only format. Superintendent Howard McLean said families will be able to choose whether to participate in the three-cohort system or stay enrolled in remote learning by filling out a survey that will soon be sent out by the school system.

McLean said COVID-19-related guidelines will be followed by students and staff members involved with in-person classes. Everyone will be required to wear a protective mask, and classroom capacity will be limited to accommodate social distancing requirements.

The board discussed potential childcare options for students taking in-person classes. Under the new plan, the school day for K-5 students whose cohorts are taking traditional classes will end at 12:30 p.m. The expectation, McLean said, is for teachers to use the rest of the afternoon to interact with their remote-learning students. Meanwhile, the in-person students will be released to their parents.

McLean said options are limited in terms of after-school care options for those in-person students, but he will see what can be done in the days to come.

In other business, the school board approved a plan for the county’s high school athletics teams to begin workouts with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines in place. The board amended that plan so that it also applies to groups not involved with athletics — groups like the robotics club, JROTC and Future Farmers of America.