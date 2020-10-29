Police investigating Wadesboro homicide

WADESBORO — Wadesboro Police are investigating a homicide after following a shooting on the night of Oct. 28.

Shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. on 410 Graham Street. Upon arrival, officers found an African American male face down in the yard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer.

Officers interviewed several neighbors and residents of the home that night. The investigation is still ongoing and law enforcement are continuing to interview citizens.

Spencer said there are no suspects or leads at this time.

If you have more information, you are instructed to call the Wadesboro Police Department.