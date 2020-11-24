Recount affirms Grooms’s win in commissioner race

ROCKINGHAM — Andy Grooms’s spot on the Richmond County Board of Commissioners is assured following the official certification of the vote totals following a recount called by Michael Legrand, who trailed Grooms by just 84 votes after the ballots had been canvassed.

The recount showed no net change in Republican Andy Grooms’s totals from the canvass on Friday, Nov. 13, while Democrat Michael Legrand picked up one vote in the recount. Grooms finished with 7,995 and Legrand finished with 7,912 — 83 votes behind Grooms.

The Richmond County Board of Elections voted unanimously to certify the ballot totals Tuesday morning, following the recount on Monday. The recount showed no change in the votes in the statewide race for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court between Cheri Beasley (D) and challenger Paul Newby (R).

Elections Director Connie Kelly noted that while Grooms’s totals remained the same, he did lose a vote and then regain another in the recount. There was an unread ballot for Grooms during discovered during the hand-count of a precinct, and a ballot that mistakenly went for Grooms from the early voting period, according to Kelly. These two discrepancies cancelled each other out.

The new vote found for Legrand was picked up during the recount of the Mineral Springs #1 precinct’s results.

“There’s really no explanation other than an ink variation or a machine variation on an ink mark,” Kelly told the Board.

“I think that was a very successful recount,” Kelly said following her review of the details of the recount. “I was very pleased with the results, it shows that the equipment works, the process works and we had a wonderful bipartisan staff that worked very hard and made a good day out of it.”

Board of Elections Chair Carlton Hawkins added that she has a great staff, which was echoed by other Board members, and they discussed throwing a “thank you” party for Kelly once gathering restrictions are lifted.