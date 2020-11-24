Chili cook-off feeds 10 families for Thanksgiving

The Garden House creator Mianna Deberry counts the votes during the chili cook-off on Nov. 21. Liz O’Connell | Anson Record Dyann Stroud of 5 Points Junction wins the first ever chili-cook off on Nov. 21. She donated her winnings back to The Garden House. Liz O’Connell | Anson Record Mianna Deberry receives a boost to talk to the crowd during The Garden House’s first ever chili cook-off on Nov. 21. Liz O’Connell | Anson Record Second place winners Sarah And Stephan Couch of Serenity Lakeview receive a handmade wooden North Carolina piece during the chili-cook off on Nov. 21 at Harvest Ministries. Liz O’Connell | Anson Record Related Articles Delta’s aftermath destruction

WADESBORO — Hungry bellies and eager chefs came together for the first ever Chili Cook-off presented by The Garden House on Nov. 21 at Harvest Ministries.

Seven chefs presented their twist of the best chili in Anson County to compete for a grand prize of $100.

Each chef handed out little samples of their chili to participants, offering cheese as a topping and homemade cornbread to wash it down. After eating your way through all seven dishes, participants filled out a small slip of paper, rating their favorite top three chilis.

In a very close vote, Dyann Stroud of 5 Points Junction came out on top with her deer meat chili. Second place went to Sarah and Stephan Couch of Serenity Lakeview for their Hawaiian sausage chili.

Stroud gave her $100 winnings back to The Garden House to help feed families for the holidays.

The nonprofit is raising money to help feed 10 families this Thanksgiving, giving each family a turkey and four sides.

In this event’s first year, The Garden House was able to raise $1,978 to help feed the families in need through donations, sponsors and the silent auction.

The Garden House is a local nonprofit started in Nov. of 2019 by Mianna Deberry and Karisma Lisenby. Together they wanted to create a safe space for kids to learn, grow and have a foundation to be a successful individual.

Reach Liz O’Connell at 704-994-5471 or at eoconnell@ansonrecord.com. Follow on Twitter at @TheAnsonRecord.