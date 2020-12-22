Elderly woman found safe after police search

Crenshaw Crenshaw

ROCKINGHAM — An elderly woman that was reported missing Sunday evening has been found safe, according to local police.

A Silver Alert for Beulah Wall Crenshaw, 89, went out via text around 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 which stated that she was last seen at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 on South Skipper Street in Rockingham. The alert noted that Crenshaw suffers from dementia and other medical conditions.

She was found safe at one of the rental properties she owns Monday morning, according to Lt. George Gillenwater with the Rockingham Police Department. Crenshaw has been returned home.

“The Rockingham Police Department would like to thank everyone who offered information for her safe return,” read a follow text alert from RPD.

If your loved one has gone missing, contact your local law enforcement or dial 9-1-1.

