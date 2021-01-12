Rises in cases cause closings, cancellations

WADESBORO — Coronavirus closings are stretching throughout the town as cases dramatically rise after the holiday season.

Some notable closures or changes in operations are as follows:

• Anson County Partnership for Children announced the closing of its doors to the public as an effort to keep the community and staff safe. The Partnership plans on reopening on Feb. 1.

Staff will still be available to assist childcare providers and the community by phone and email. Online resources regarding activities to do at home, story book readings and more can be found on the Partnership’s website.

Please contact 704-694-4036 for questions or concerns.

• Anson County Water starting limiting hours on Jan. 7. Hours now run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Customers will only be permitted inside if he or she is wearing a mask.

A red drop box is located outside the gate for those who are unable to make it during the modified business hours.

• The Hampton B. Allen Library closed it’s doors to the public on Jan. 4. Curbside service is still available.

Call 704-694-5177 to place a book order, including the author and title of book, and then schedule a time for pick-up. The staff will bring your items to your vehicle.

The library asks for all patrons who are picking up to wear a mask. If you feel sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick, do not use the pick-up service.

• The Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition also announced it’s closing to the public. Doors will remain closed until Jan. 15. For assistance, call 704-694-4499 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After hours, call the crisis line at 704-690-0362.

“We will make an announcement if we continue to stay closed,” the group said in a Facebook post. “We want to keep staff and everyone else safe, so thank you for your understanding during this time.”

• The beloved Oliver’s restaurant suspended indoor dining until further notice. Curbside pick-up is still available Tuesdays through Fridays.

While the virus rapidly runs through Anson, please be sure to follow the basic steps to stay safe – wash your hands, wait six feet apart and wear a mask.