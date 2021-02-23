SPCC creates, hires new VP of Student Affairs

POLKTON — South Piedmont Community College has hired someone to fill a brand new role for the college.

SPCC added the role of Associate Vice President for Student Affairs as a way to better serve it’s students. After a national search, SPCC landed on Brandon Dyer to serve in the new role.

Dyer earned a Bachelor’s degree at Lee University and then a Master’s in Professional Counseling from Liberty University. He is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Community College Leadership at Old Dominion University.

He worked previously at Carteret and Sandhills Community Colleges. He’s been engaged in Guided Pathways and Title IX work with the North Carolina Community College System.

He’ll lead a team in student affairs, including admissions and testing, financial aid and veterans’ affairs, records and registration, counseling and career services, student life and student advocacy and accountability.

“I want to be able to serve students in our community by giving them the guidance they need to grow,” Dyer said in a press release. “This growth can come through promoting good leadership, teamwork, and diversity.”