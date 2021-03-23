WADESBORO — Anson High Alumni recently won the Army Commendation Medal during a competition at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Former Bearcat Battalion Executive Officer LTC Timothy Marshall Jr. was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for competing and winning the Brigade’s Soldier of the Quarter Board. This competition is conducted by the Army’s Highest Senior Non-Commissioned Officers in which only highly qualified soldiers who are recommended by their unit leadership can compete. Each unit sends their best soldiers to compete.

The board evaluates soldiers on all aspects of military service: leadership, military bearing, technical and tactical proficiency in occupational skills, knowledge of uniform wear and appearance, weapons qualifications, drill and ceremony, physical fitness, first aid, current events, history and more.

Marshall competed and won against all the other soldiers. He brought back the title of Solider of the Quarter back to his unit and he qualified to compete in the Solider of the Year Board.

“For exceptional meritorious achievement while competing for the brigade Soldier of the Quarter, Private First Class Marshall’s hard work, dedication to duty, professionalism and selfless service greatly contributed to the successful accomplishment of the unit’s mission,” a press release said. “His actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of the military service and reflect distinct credit upon himself, his united and the United States Army.”

Congratulations to Marshall and good luck on the future boards!