Anson County Crime Report: March 30

Here are this past week’s Anson County incident reports from the Sheriff’s Department:

March 22

WADESBORO – At 7:49 a.m., deputies responded to Sunshine Mobile Home Park following a larceny of firearm report.

LILESVILLE – At 3:10 p.m., deputies responded to Power Plant Road following a forcible breaking and entering report.

March 23

PEACHLAND – At 10:53 a.m., deputies responded to U.S. Highway 74 following a larceny report.

WADESBORO – At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to Maple Street following a report of motor vehicle theft.

March 24

WADESBORO – At 2:26 p.m., deputies responded to Wall Street following reports of damage to personal property, unauthorized use of motor conveyance and assault on a female. The suspect was arrested. He is being held with a $300 secured bond.

March 26

PEACHLAND – At 1:18 p.m., deputies responded to School Street following a forcible breaking and entering report.

MORVEN – At 8:50 p.m., deputies responded to McRae Avenue following a report of larceny.

March 28

LILESVILLE – At 3:19 a.m., deputies responded to Crossings Court following a report of damage to personal property.