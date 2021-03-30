WADESBORO — The Anson County Partnership for Children will offer family-fun activities, both socially distanced online, throughout the month of April to celebrate the Month of the Young Child.

More than half of Anson’s children live in poor or low-income homes. Opportunities through the Partnership and with community collaborations will help support and prepare the young children for a better future.

The Partnership is teaming up with Anson County Schools, South Piedmont Community College, Atrium Health-Anson and more to host the “Month of the Young Child.” There will also be participation in two national advocacy initiatives in April: Week of the Young Child (WOYC), sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), and Child Abuse Prevention Month, sponsored by Prevent Child Abuse America.

“In April, we celebrate the joy of the present and the hope for the future,” Caroline Goins, ACPC executive director, said. “Not only do we give voice to the meek, but we embrace the power of what if. That is the magic of our children.”

On April 1 through April 9, the Partnership and the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition will host a Pinwheels for Prevention event at the Anson County Courthouse to celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month. The pinwheels symbolize a safe childhood and a bright future that all children deserve.

During the second week of April, the Partnership will host virtual activities for WOYC, spotlighting the importance of early childhood education and celebrating the active roles in educating young children. A “Celebration Saturday” on April 10 will kick off the week, followed by Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday and Family Friday. Each day a community member will lead children in an activity on the Partnership’s YouTube channel.

Workshops focused on the quality of early childhood development and education will be held during the third week of April. On April 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will be “Reducing Bias in the Early Childhood Classroom.” A “Kindergarten Transition Workshop for Parents” will be held on April 22 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

If you are interested in attending one of the online educational events, call the Partnership at 704-694-4036 to register.

Anson’s Month of the Young Child will end with a Raising A Reader Literacy Play from the Caldecott award-winning children’s book “Officer Buckle and Gloria” by Peggy Rathmann. The book tells the story of safety expert Officer Buckle and his four-legged sidekick, Gloria. Students will delight in Gloria’s antics as they use the story about teamwork to build comprehension skills.

The Partnership will host a story time on April 26. Families will enjoy a virtual showing of the original play written by Tommy Wooten and hosted by the Anson County Arts Council on April 27. Children will then be able to meet community helpers in Anson through a virtual tour on April 28.

All virtual activities throughout the Month of the Young Child will be available on the Partnership’s YouTube page. Families are encouraged to participate as well. For more information, visit ansonchildren.org or call 704-694-4036.