Piedmont Natural Gas performs routine pipeline maintenance in Wadesboro that is scheduled to run through April 16.

WADESBORO — A routine pipeline maintenance performed by Piedmont Natural Gas will run through April 16 as part of the company’s on-going efforts to provide safe and reliable natural gas services, while meeting the increased demand of natural gas.

The pipeline maintenance is taking place near 379 Pleasant Grove Church Road in Wadesboro and is scheduled to finish by Friday, April 16, weather permitting.

People in nearby neighborhoods or businesses may hear loud noises, smell natural gas or see a tall flame due to the use of a flare stake. Flare stake operation will be controlled and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel along with local fire department resources.

Piedmont Natural Gas is a subsidiary of Duke Energy, headquartered in Charlotte. The energy services company’s primary business is the distribution of natural gas to over one million residential, commercial and industrial customers spanning across the Carolinas and Tennessee.

Please be aware of these routine maintenance to avoid any concerns or unnecessary calls to 911.

For more information, contact Jason Wheatley at 704-731-4034 or email him at jason.wheatley@duke-energy.com.