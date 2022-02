WADESBORO — Harvest Ministries has partnered with Harold Tyson and the Resourceful Clinical Laboratory to bring the community free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

If you’re still in need for a COVID-19 vaccine, head to Harvest Ministries on May 15 to receive your first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

COVID-19 testing and vaccines will be offered between 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Grocery boxes will also be given out.

For more information, contact Pastor Steve Adams at 704-695-2879.