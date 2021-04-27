Shooting clays tournament supports children of the late Joe Dutton

Teams of four compete for first place in the 2nd Annual Clays for Commerce tournament on April 23 at Hyatt Sporting Preserve. Wadesboro Town Manager David Edwards aims to shoot the clay during the Chamber of Commerce fundraiser on April 23. The Chamber of Commerce announces the Southern Builders and Wade Dunbar team as the first place winner in this year’s Clays for Commerce tournament. Participants in the Clays for Commerce fundraiser take turns in shooting orange clays at Hyatt Sporting Preserve in Polkton.

POLKTON — The Anson County Chamber of Commerce hosted the second annual Clays for Commerce at Hyatt Sporting Preserve on April 23 as a fundraiser for both the chamber and a custodial fund.

A portion of the money raised from the event went to a custodial fund for the children of Joe Dutton. Dutton was a beloved Chamber of Commerce Board member since 2012. He passed on Christmas Day 2020 from COVID-19.

The sunny day brought out a few dozen people to the sporting preserve on Friday morning. Breakfast and coffee was served at 8:00 a.m. before teams took to the course to compete.

Teams of four went to the different stations around the preserve. Everyone on the team had a few chances to shoot the clays being released.

After everyone finished, lunched was provided by the Hyatt Sporting Preserve as the results were being tallied.

In the end, three teams topped the rest and received trophies.

First place went to the Southern Builders and Wade Dunbar team. The shooters on this team where Jordan Tucker, Evan Spears, Curt Kindley and Tyler Brown. Kindley also won the 5-Stand Split the Pot.

Uwharrie Bank had two teams compete. Each team place in 2nd and 3rd.

The second place team consisted of Kent Scarborough, Al Scarborough, David Griffin and Billy Sowards. Third place included Kyle Eudy, David Beaver, Logan Scarborough and Jeremy Taylor.

The Chamber of Commerce prepares next for the 3rd Annual Anson County Kids Expo on Saturday, August 7, followed by the Chamber on the Half Shell in September.

