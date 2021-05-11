ACPC honors child care professionals

WADESBORO — The Anson County Partnership for Children celebrated National Child Care Provider Appreciation Day by honoring the local child care providers on May 7.

There are about 125 child care providers and support staff throughout the county serving day, after-school and night care. These providers remained open throughout the high-stress and staff turnover rate as a result of the pandemic. They navigated through new health and safety guidelines to keep children and families safe and even adjusted their facilities to better serve families during COVID-19.

“We felt it was imperative to honor our child care providers who are essential to our way of life,” ACPC Child Care Services Coordinator Karen Gerald said in a press release. “Early childhood educators have a vital role in child development; the first years of a child’s life are critical for the development that carries children throughout life.”

The Partnership honored these dedicated providers with goodie bags that were delivered to the child care facilities.

“In the middle of a pandemic, we are especially proud of our child care professionals that drive high-quality early education in this county,” Caroline Goins, executive director of ACPC said. “Now, more than ever, families rely on child care. The importance of quality in early childhood education in Anson County is evident both from an educational standpoint and the support it gives the workforce.”

ACPC serves early childhood programs through trainings, technical assistance and educational resources to increase high-quality early education. To find out more about early childhood education, and child care facilities in Anson, visit www.ansonchildren.org.

“We are so thankful for the child care professionals in Anson,” Gerald said. “This small token of our appreciation does not do justice for all they do. Child care providers are unsung heroes.”