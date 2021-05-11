Emergency services warn public of smoke detector recall

Related Articles

WADESBORO — The Anson County Emergency Services issued a warning to residents about a recent recall on smoke alarms.

The May 6 recall is on Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms, as the alarms can fail to alert consumers of a fire.

The United States Consumer Product Safety website outlines specific models included in this recall: 2040-DSR, 2050-DS10, 2060-ASR, 2070-VDSCR, 2070-VASCR, 2070-VDSR and 2070-VASR. These model numbers are printed on the back of the alarm. Only alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front are being recalled.

The recalled products were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department or hardware stores, as well as Amazon.com, between May 2019 through September 2020.

If you have one of these alarms, immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm. Customers should continue using the recalled alarm until the replacement alarm is sent, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Call Kidde at 844-796-9972 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday or visit www.kidde.com for more information.