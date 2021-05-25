Wadesboro boutique to host fundraiser

Anson Record Staff
The Deep Creek Christian Academy hosts the first fundraiser for the new Christian school on May 14. Workers supported "Live like Tuck" shirts in honor of Kevin Tucker.

The Deep Creek Christian Academy hosts the first fundraiser for the new Christian school on May 14. Workers supported “Live like Tuck” shirts in honor of Kevin Tucker.

Support local business and a new Christian academy during Willow & Vine's fundraiser on June 5.

Support local business and a new Christian academy during Willow & Vine’s fundraiser on June 5.

WADESBORO — Local boutique Willow & Vine is hosting a fundraiser to support Anson’s new Deep Creek Christian Academy on June 5.

Shop at Willow & Vine that Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to support local and the new Christian school. Willow & Vine will be donating 25% of all proceeds from June 5 to Deep Creek Christian Academy (DCCA).

There will be refreshments and new clothing arrivals for this event.

“Anson County is so close to our hearts and we can’t wait to see the things that the Lord does for our community with this new learning adventure one of our local churches is bringing to life,” the boutique wrote on Facebook. “We hope to see you!”

Deep Creek Baptist Church is opening it’s first Christian academy in the fall. The school will start on Sept. 7 and run through May, following the public school schedule. Classes go from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursdays.

The Christian academy hosted it’s first fundraiser on May 14. Workers of the event wore t-shirts that said, “Live like Tuck” for a church member who passed away unexpectedly in March.

“He was a devoted church member, husband, dad, brother, pop, and friend,” DCCA Director Mirandi Chewning said. “…There was no doubt that his presence was felt by everyone Friday at our first fundraiser since COVID and his passing.”

