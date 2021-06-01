Receive free COVID-19 vaccinations, testing

ANSONVILLE — The Caraway Business Center is hosting a free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic, in collaboration with the Resourceful Clinical Laboratory, on Saturday, June 5.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine or getting testing, go to The Caraway Business Center, 9162 U.S. Highway 52 North, Ansonville, N.C. 28007.

The clinic runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The vaccine available is the Moderna shot. The second shot will be at the same time on July 10.

For more information, contact Angela Caraway at 919-332-9541.