Celebrate July 4 early with firework show

WADESBORO — Don’t forget about Uptown Wadesboro’s special “drive-in” firework show on June 26 to celebrate the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

Spectators can see the firework display from their cars in the different parking areas of uptown. Uptown Wadesboro Inc. encourages people to bring chairs to sit down and watch the show from the Plank Road Realty parking lot.

The firework display is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 with a rain date scheduled for Sunday, June 27. The show will last about 20 minutes.

For more information, contact Uptown Wadesboro, Inc. at 704-694-4181.