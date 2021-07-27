WADESBORO — The Anson County Health Department on Friday reported that the county had seen the 58th COVID-19-related death of an Anson County resident.

The most recent previous death was reported on June 14. As of Monday, Anson County has 25 active cases of the virus, and has seen 2,685 total since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department continues to remind residents that cases are going up again, and that getting the vaccine is the best way to avoid severe, life-threatening cases. If you are interested in getting the vaccine or have any other questions, call the Health Department at 704-694-5188.

As of Tuesday morning, 8,874 (36%) Ansonians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 8,225 have received both doses (34%). Compared to adjacent counties, Anson is tied for the second worst rate of vaccinations with Montgomery County. Stanly County has the worst rate out of Union, Anson, Montgomery and Richmond counties.